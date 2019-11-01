Houston finished 53-29 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 22-19 on the road. The Rockets gave up 109.1 points per game while committing 22 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

Rockets Injuries: Nene: day to day (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD