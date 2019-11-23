The Hurricanes are 8-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina is fifth in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Panthers are 8-3-3 in conference play. Florida averages 10.1 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 3.7 goals and 6.4 assists per game.

In their last matchup on Oct. 8, Carolina won 6-3. Ryan Dzingel recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 11 goals, adding six assists and totaling 17 points. Andrei Svechnikov has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Keith Yandle leads the Panthers with a plus-eight in 22 games played this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

