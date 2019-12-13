The Panthers are 3-3-1 against division opponents. Florida averages just 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the league. MacKenzie Weegar leads them averaging 0.4.

The Bruins are 7-4-3 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 26.

In their last matchup on Nov. 12, Florida won 5-4. Keith Yandle recorded a team-high 3 points for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 26 assists and has recorded 37 points this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 9 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Brad Marchand has collected 48 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Bruins. Pastrnak has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

