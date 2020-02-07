The Penguins are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh has scored 175 goals and is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Bryan Rust leads the team with 22.

Florida knocked off Pittsburgh 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dadonov leads the Panthers with 23 goals and has totaled 41 points. Huberdeau has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 56 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 39 assists. Sidney Crosby has totaled four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (undisclosed), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.