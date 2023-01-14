Hughes, Bratt score 2 each as Devils beat Ducks 6-2

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored twice as the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-2 Friday night for their third straight victory. Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist in the Devils’ second win in their last eight trips to Anaheim. Vitek Vanecek stopped 31 shots.

Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey’s three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win.

Adam Henrique and Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 33 shots for the last-place Ducks.

JETS 4, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH — Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Winnipeg Jets raced by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Friday night.

Blake Wheeler had a goal and an assist, and Nikolaj Ehjers also scored to help Winnipeg get its seventh win in eight games. Cole Perfetti tied a career high with three assists, and David Rittich stopped 22 shots.

Drew O’Connor scored his second goal of the season for the Penguins, who are just 3-6-2 in their last 11 games. Dustin Tokarski, making his first start for the Pittsburgh, finished with 36 saves.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist to lead Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton’s second straight win.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the San Jose, and Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 34 saves. The Sharks have lost four of their last five games (1-3-1).

