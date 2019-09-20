New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of the team’s preseason NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, leading the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 preseason win over the New York Rangers on Friday night.

Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, centered a line with Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri. It was Hall’s first game since December after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The 18-year-old Hughes opened the scoring with a breakaway goal 34 seconds into the game. He also set up Hall’s power-play goal 11:55 into the first period.

New Jersey’s presumptive top line of Hall, Hughes and Palmieri finished with two goals and three assists.

Blake Coleman and Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey, and Mackenzie Blackwood had 21 saves.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Brett Howden scored for New York. In his first game of the preseason, Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves on 24 shots before being replaced by Adam Huska, who finished with 15 saves.

BOLTS TOP PREDATORS

In Tampa Bay, reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov scored two third-period goals to lead the Lightning to a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Alexander Volkov also scored in the third for Tampa Bay, which trailed 1-0 after two.

Kucherov’s first goal, at 19:21, was the game winner. His second, 23 second later, ended the scoring.

Curtis McElhinney made 31 saves for the Lightning.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros stopped 29 of 31 shots.

