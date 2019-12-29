Nico Hischier and Nikita Gusev had power-play goals for the Devils (13-19-6) and Miles Wood also scored.

Thomas Chabot, who had left the bench for a few minutes after taking a shot off his right hand, scored on a long shot from the point at 15:02 of the third to send the game to overtime for Ottawa (16-18-5).

Nick Paul and Artem Anisimov also scored second-period goals for the Senators.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves New Jersey. Anderson stopped 30 shots.

Hischier opened the scoring for the Devils, tipping home a shot by Sami Vatanen from the point at 8:58 of the first period. It was his eighth goal of the season.

The Hischier goal came during a chippy 20 minutes, as both teams were in action after long layoffs for the Christmas break. A total of 32 penalty minutes were doled out in the first period.

Paul tied it up 1-1 midway through the second period with a wrist shot that squeaked by Blackwood’s blocker. Anthony Duclair and Cody Goloubef assisted on the goal. The assist gave Duclair his team-leading 31st point. It was Goloubef’s first.

Anisimov put the Senators ahead 2-1 at 13:28 of the second, tapping the puck out of mid-air off the post, and Blackwood knocked it into his own net with his skate. It was Anisimov’s seventh of the season.

With a two-man advantage, Gusev tied the game at 2-all, scoring through Anderson’s legs.

Wood put the Devils up 3-2 heading into the final period. He scored after a long pass from Wayne Simmonds sprung him on a partial break.

NOTES: Scott Sabourin made his return for Ottawa in the loss after suffering a broken nose and the first recorded concussion of his career on Nov. 2, but was a non-factor.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Senators: At Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.

