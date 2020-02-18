The 22-year-old Gauthier had appeared in five games with Carolina this season, making his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in October. The 6-4, 226-pound forward had 103 points (69 goals) in 184 career AHL games with Charlotte and helped the Checkers win the Calder Cup in 2019. He was a first-round pick by the Hurricanes in 2016.