The Bruins lost for the third time in four games and were already reeling from the loss of three top players — their leading scorer, team captain and winningest goalie in franchise history — over the previous 48 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Brad Marchand served the first of a six-game suspension for going after Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry late in a 4-2 loss Tuesday night. Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed the game with a head injury sustained against the Penguins. And on Wednesday, goalie Tuukka Rask announced he was ending his bid to return from offseason hip surgery and retiring.

Advertisement

Linas Ullmark started in net and allowed six goals on 43 shots.

CAPITALS 5, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL — Joe Snively had his first career two-goal game and Washington spoiled the debut of Montreal interim coach Martin St. Louis.

Connor McMicheal and Carl Hagelin also scored and Tom Wilson added an empty-netter to help the Capitals (26-14-9) snap a two-game skid. Ilya Samsonov made 42 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Cole Caufield broke a 17-game goal drought and Rem Pitlick added his ninth of the season for Montreal, which lost its eighth straight game (0-6-2). The Canadiens have dropped six in a row in regulation and have the NHL’s worst record at 8-31-7.

St. Louis replaced Dominique Ducharme, who was fired on Wednesday, but it was more of the same for the Canadiens. For the fifth time in six games, they pulled their starting goalie. Cayden Primeau allowed four goals on 15 shots before Samuel Montembeault blocked all eight he faced.

Advertisement

PENGUINS 2, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Casey DeSmith made 26 saves in outdueling former Penguins star and teammate Matt Murray as Pittsburgh blanked Ottawa for its fifth straight road win.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeff Carter scored in the second period. Sidney Crosby blocked a late shot in close before assisting on Bryan Rust’s empty-net goal in the waning seconds. The Penguins are 8-1-3 in their last 12 games.

Murray, who helped the Penguins win consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and ’17 before being traded to Ottawa in 2020, made 42 saves in his first start against his former team.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SABRES 3, OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jakub Voracek scored 16 seconds into overtime to give Columbus a comeback win over Buffalo.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Brendan Gaunce also had goals for the Blue Jackets, who won for the fourth time in five games and second straight on a five-game road trip. Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in their first game back from the All-Star break. Tage Thompson had two assists and Dustin Tokarski stopped 30 shots. Buffalo has lost three in a row.

Boone Jenner’s faceoff win and Zach Werenski’s team-leading 20th assist set up Voracek for the winning goal on a shot from the right circle.

___