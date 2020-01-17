General manager Don Waddell said Hamilton had surgery to repair the broken fibula performed by Dr. Kevin Logel at Raleigh Orthapedic. No time frame was given for the 26-year-old’s return to play.
Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games this season. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points (40) for all NHL defensemen. He was a week away from attending his first NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.
Teammate Jaccob Slavin was named Hamilton’s All-Star replacement.
