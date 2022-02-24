DeAngelo, who left the Hurricanes’ victory Monday night win at Philadelphia early, has nine goals and 40 points this season to lead Carolina’s defensemen.
Fellow defenseman Brendan Smith is recovering after taking a puck to the ear while sliding to block a shot Sunday in a win at Pittsburgh. He was taken to a hospital afterward for evaluation but was released to travel with the team for the Philadelphia win, though he didn’t play.
Brind’Amour says he’s “more optimistic” on Smith’s return, saying he’ll return to working out soon but that his return date remains uncertain.
Carolina hosts Columbus on Friday night.
