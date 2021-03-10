The Predators are 11-14-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks 30th in the Nhl with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.
The teams square off for the second straight game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 17 assists and has 18 points this season. Martin Necas has seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.
Filip Forsberg has 27 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Predators. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.
Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).
Predators: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.