The game was tied four times until Staal’s power-play goal put Carolina up 5-4 at 5:33 of the third period, and Hamilton’s floater over Joonas Korpisalo midway through gave the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. Patrik Laine’s second goal, with 57 seconds left in the game, got the Blue Jackets within one again, but they couldn’t tie it again despite a late power play.

AD

Riley Nash, Nick Foligno and Max Domi also had goals for Columbus, and Korpisalo had 20 saves.

AD

Laine opened the scoring with a shot from the top of the left circle on a power play 10:07 into the game.

The Hurricanes tied it 25 seconds later when Andrei Svechnikov, who had been in the box for tripping on the Columbus goal, took the puck away from defender Vladislav Gavrikov at the goal line and fed a charging McGinn.

Nash got credit for the goal that made it 2-1 later in the first when a hard one-timer from Foligno grazed Nash on the way to the net.

Foegele’s tap-in of his own rebound tied the score again in the second period. The Jackets’ first shot in the frame came at 14:24 when Foligno got a breakaway and connected for the 200th goal of his NHL career.

AD

Carolina tied it again late in the second with Pesce’s long shot through traffic. They got their first lead of the game when Trocheck put back a rebound.

AD

Domi’s one-timer from the right circle early in the third period knotted the score again. Staal and Hamilton then gave the Canes their first two-goal lead midway through the period.

UP NEXT

The same teams wrap up a back-to-back series on Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy