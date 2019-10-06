Tampa Bay went 62-16-4 overall with a 30-9-2 record on the road a season ago. The Lightning scored 319 total goals last season while collecting 547 assists.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: day to day (lower body).
