“I think scoring goals is nice, but it’s all over the puck, it’s away from the puck, what I do defensively, how much trust (coach Rod Brind’Amour) can put in me,” Jarvis said. “So as long as I keep playing the right way, taking in consideration what they’re talling me, what the players are telling me and just improving every game, I think I’ll make the case a little bit harder.”