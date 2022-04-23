Hurricanes rally to beat Devils 3-2 in OT, win 3rd straight

NEWARK, N.J. — Rookie Seth Jarvis scored with 3:21 left in the overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday for their third straight win.
Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves for Carolina in winning his NHL debut.
Yegor Sharangovich and Nico Hischier had staked the Devils to a 2-0 lead. Jon Gillies, who was minutes away from his first NHL shutout, made 26 saves for New Jersey in his first start in a month.
Jarvis won the game with a shot from the right circle after being set up by Tony DeAngelo.
Skjei cut the margin to 2-1 on a shot that deflected past Gillies off the skate of Devils’ defenseman Kevin Bahl at 15:24. Niederreiter lifted a rebound over the journeyman goaltender with 1:56 left in regulation.
Sharangovich opened the scoring with 4:17 left in the second period, tipping a shot by Jesper Boqvist past Kochetkov. It snapped a 0-for-30 streak on the Devils’ power play that covered the last 11-plus games.
Hischier seemed to give the Devils breathing room when he snapped a shot from the left circle past Kochetkov at 8:30 of the third period.
The 22-year-old Kochetkov has had a odd season. He played in 23 KHL games. When his team didn’t make the playoffs, the 2019 second-round draft pick went to the AHL and posted an 13-1-1 record with Chicago. He was called up after Frederik Anderson was hurt recently and got to play after backing up Antti Raanta for two games.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: At New York Islanders on Sunday.
Devils: Finish three-game homestand against Detroit on Sunday.
