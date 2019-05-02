New York Islanders (48-27-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Carolina leads series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference second round with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won the last meeting 5-2. Teuvo Teravainen scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

The Hurricanes are 24-13-4 on their home ice. Carolina leads the league shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Islanders have gone 24-14-3 away from home. New York has converted on 14.5 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 30 goals, adding 53 assists and totaling 83 points. Warren Foegele has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 28 total goals and has totaled 51 points. Jordan Eberle has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Hurricanes: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out indefinitely (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body), Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Andrew Ladd: out for season (torn acl), Johnny Boychuk: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.