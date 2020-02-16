The Oilers are 16-12-2 on the road. Edmonton is fourth in the NHL shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.9 shots per game.

Carolina knocked off Edmonton 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 10. Sebastian Aho scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory and Zack Kassian scored two goals for the Oilers in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aho leads the Hurricanes with 31 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 53 points. Andrei Svechnikov has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 59 total assists and has collected 92 points. Kailer Yamamoto has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

Oilers: None listed.

