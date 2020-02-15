“We’re proud to be the first NHL market in the Southeast to host an outdoor game,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make as many seats available as possible, because we know how high demand will be for this game, and the epic tailgate that will accompany it.”
The league announced next year’s Stadium Series game the same night as the Colorado Avalanche hosted the Los Angeles Kings in wintry weather at Air Force Academy’s football stadium.
