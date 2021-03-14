Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho.
Hamilton opened the scoring with 4:47 left in the second period. Instead of passing to Hurrucanes scoring leader Aho on a 2 on 1, Hamilton kept the puck and beat goalie Jonathan Bernier from the right circle. He has scored in consecutive games and has an eight-game points streak.
These teams will meet again Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. The Hurricanes lead the season series 3-1.
ON THE MOVE
The Red Wings recalled forward Mathias Brome from the taxi squad. Hurricanes defenseman Jake Gardiner cleared waivers and was assigned to the taxi squad.
MILESTONE
Detroit forward Darren Helm played his 717th game, passing Brendan Shanahan for 18th in franchise history.
POINT PRODUCER
With his assist on Niederreiter’s goal, Aho took over sole possession of the team lead in points with 25 (10-15-25), moving ahead of Vincent Trocheck (13-11-24), who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. Aho has always scored well against Detroit, with 15 points (6-9-15) in 15 career games.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.