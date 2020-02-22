Ayres, from Whitby, Ontario, has backed up both the Marlies, the Maple Leafs’ American Hockey League affiliate, and Charlotte Checkers of the AHL in the past.
Reimer started, but left just 6:10 into the first period with a lower-body injury after Toronto’s Zach Hyman shoved a Hurricanes defenseman on top of him in the crease.
Mrazek came in, but also had to leave after a collision with Leafs forward Kyle Clifford while attempting to play the puck near the face-off dot in Carolina’s zone in the second.
Both Hyman and Clifford were given penalties.
