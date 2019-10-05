Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits Washington after the Hurricanes beat Montreal 4-3 in a shootout.

Washington went 48-26-8 overall and 33-14-5 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals with a 20.8% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Carolina went 27-21-4 in Eastern Conference games and 22-16-3 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Hurricanes recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .906 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

