The Hurricanes have gone 14-12-2 away from home. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Nashville won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 43 assists and has recorded 57 points this season. Kyle Turris has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-29 in 58 games played this season. Aho has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.