The Hurricanes have gone 14-12-2 away from home. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.
In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Nashville won 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 43 assists and has recorded 57 points this season. Kyle Turris has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-29 in 58 games played this season. Aho has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.
Predators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: None listed.
Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.