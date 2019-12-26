The Hurricanes are 2-6-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina ranks fourth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-14 in 36 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has recorded six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Andrei Svechnikov has recorded 37 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 21 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored eight goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Hurricanes: Erik Haula: day to day (lower body).

___

