Hossa is the only player in NHL history to play in three straight Cup finals with three different teams. He finally got his hands on hockey’s holy grail in 2010 with the Chicago Blackhawks after losing the title series as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008 and the Detroit Red Wings in 2009. He played for a total of five teams, registering 525 goals and 1,134 points in 1,309 games.