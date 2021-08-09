Terms of Shesterkin’s deal weren’t announced, but both The New York Post and TSN.ca reported the contract was worth $22.666 million. The amount would make Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.666 million the highest awarded to an NHL goalie in his second contract, and ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.625 million per year over a two-year deal he signed with Columbus in 2013.