Detroit went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Central Division action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game last season, 44.8 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10 on fast breaks.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

AD

Pistons Injuries: Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Markieff Morris: day to day (back), Reggie Jackson: day to day (back), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD