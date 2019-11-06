Washington went 32-50 overall and 19-33 in Eastern Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Wizards averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 38.1 bench points last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (calf).

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall Jr.: out (left torn achilles), Jordan McRae: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD