The two-time MVP left a 3-2 shootout win over Chicago on Saturday night in the third period. Crosby got tangled up with Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson and moments later took a shot from Gustafsson that smacked off his right foot. He then headed to the locker room.

Sullivan said Crosby will continue to be evaluated but gave no timetable for a return. The 32-year-old Crosby has five goals and 12 assists in 17 games this season. The Penguins are also missing injured forward Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Kris Letgan.

