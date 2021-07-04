“Gary looked at me and said, ‘Sam what do you guys need on the production side? What can I do for you?’ I had been told by the NHL operations people they weren’t going to allow it to happen,” Flood said. “I said to Gary, ‘We need the position inside the glass between the two benches. Here’s what the role is and you’re going to think it can change the game of hockey.’ And he said, ‘I see not issue with that. Let’s get this done.’ And that is a statement about what the league believed in us and allowed us to do what we needed to do,” Flood said. “From that point on I knew Gary was going to be a partner who looked out for our needs and the league’s needs.”