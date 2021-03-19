A native of Perm, Russia, Golyshev had 208 points (103 goals, 105 assists) in 366 career games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg over parts of eight KHL seasons. He scored a career-high 25 goals and 44 points in 2015-16, leading the team in both categories and finishing third on the club in assists (19).
On the international stage, he helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2015 Under-20 World Junior Championships in Toronto.
The Islanders selected him in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2016 draft.
