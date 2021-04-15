“With just a few months before puck drop in the fall, it’s exciting to see the demand for season tickets continue,” said Mike Cosentino, the Islanders senior vice president of sales. “We’re well on the way towards selling out every Islanders game of UBS Arena’s inaugural season.”
About 1,000 seats remain available, and after those are sold the Islanders will start a waiting list.
The Islanders began the day Thursday two points behind first-place Washington in the East Division. They have 14 games remaining with a game in hand on the Capitals. New York reached the Eastern Conference finals last year, losing to eventual Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in six games.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic no fans were allowed at Nassau Coliseum this season until early last month. Since then, capacity has been limited to 10% — about 1,400 — to allow for social distancing.
