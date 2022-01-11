The Islanders have won three of four heading into Thursday night’s game against New Jersey.
Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby and forward Denis Gurianov also were placed in the protocol Tuesday. Same for Chicago defenseman Jake McCabe and Blackhawks trainer Mike Gapski.
Dallas returned last week after missing six games over 2 1/2 weeks because of virus issues. Holtby made 29 saves during Sunday’s 2-1 loss to St. Louis.
McCabe and Gapski were ruled out for the Blackhawks’ game at Columbus on Tuesday night.
“We’re always concerned, right? Especially the way things are right now,” interim coach Derek King said. “I think a lot of teams are getting hit. It’s off and on. You never know day to day. It could be spread through us. It could not be. Whatever it is, we just deal with it.”
