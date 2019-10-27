Philadelphia finished 10-16-2 in Metropolitan Division action and 18-19-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.2 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Islanders Injuries: Tom Kuhnhackl: day to day (lower body).
Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: out (broken finger).
