Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (7-3-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York comes into a matchup against Philadelphia as winners of six games in a row.

New York finished 48-27-7 overall and 30-17-5 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Islanders averaged 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia finished 10-16-2 in Metropolitan Division action and 18-19-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Flyers allowed 3.2 goals on 32.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: Tom Kuhnhackl: day to day (lower body).

Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: out (broken finger).

