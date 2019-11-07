The Penguins are 2-4-0 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with seven.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-10 in 14 games played this season. Josh Bailey has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Jared McCann leads the Penguins with a plus-9 in 13 games played this season. Guentzel has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Islanders: 10-0-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

