The Islanders are 11-7-4 against division opponents. New York has allowed 34 power-play goals, stopping 80.7% of opponent chances.
The Flyers are 16-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.4 shots per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 41 assists and has 60 points this season. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.
Travis Konecny has 61 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Flyers. Jakub Voracek has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.
Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.0 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.
INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.
Flyers: None listed.
