Arizona went 39-35-8 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-18-4 on the road. Goalies for the Coyotes recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .913 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

