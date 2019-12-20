The Ducks are 5-10-2 on the road. Anaheim serves 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Nov. 25, Anaheim won 3-0. Cam Fowler recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 28 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists. Anders Lee has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

AD

AD

Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 35 games played this season. Rickard Rakell has recorded two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Ducks: Jacob Larsson: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD