The Islanders are 6-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks fourth in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.0 goals on 27.0 shots per game.

The Senators are 3-4-0 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 12.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 25, New York won 4-2. Nick Leddy recorded a team-high 3 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with six goals, adding five assists and collecting 11 points. Josh Bailey has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Vladislav Namestnikov leads the Senators with five goals and has recorded 9 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.6 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Senators Injuries: Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Sabourin: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

