The Lightning are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.6 shots per game.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 points, scoring four goals and collecting six assists. Josh Bailey has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Mikhail Sergachev leads the Lightning with eight total assists and has collected 8 points. Steven Stamkos has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

