“Having the Islanders name associated with Bridgeport, creates a stronger tie between the NHL team and the top development team,” said Chris Lamoriello, Bridgeport’s general manager and the Islanders’ assistant GM said.
“Every time a player puts on the Bridgeport uniform, he will be putting on the identical uniform the NHL team wears, except for the new logo.”
Bridgeport and the Islanders have the fifth-longest current affiliation in AHL history, going back to Bridgeport’s inaugural season in 2001-02. The Islanders purchased the club on July 22, 2004.
The New York Islanders will move into the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 NHL season.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports