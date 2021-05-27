Ilya Sorokin followed up a 48-save performance in Game 5 with 34 saves in the clincher to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts. Sorokin steadied the Islanders after Semyon Varlamov, who was stellar duirng the season, lost Games 2 and 3.