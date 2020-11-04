Pulock led Islanders defensemen in scoring the past two seasons. He has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 NHL games.
Before making it to the NHL, he played with Bridgeport (AHL). Internationally, Pulock has represented Canada at the 2018 world championships and at the 2012 world junior championships.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.