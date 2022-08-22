Islanders sign defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The New York Islanders have signed defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders’ defensemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the team with 22 power-play points and with an average time on ice of 21 minutes, 28 seconds.

In 160 career NHL games, Dobson has 17 goals and 55 assists. He’s added seven assists in 20 career playoff games.

Romanov had three goals and 10 assists in 79 games last season with the Montreal Canadiens. The Moscow native averaged more than 20 minutes of ice time during his second NHL campaign.

The Islanders acquired Romanov and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft from Montreal on July 7, in exchange for the Islanders’ first- round pick in the draft.

The 22-year-old Romanov was a second-round pick in the 2018 draft. As a rookie in 2020-21, he had one goal and five assists in 54 regular- season games, and added a goal in four playoff games.

Bellows has played in 67 games for the Islanders over the course of three seasons, scoring 11 goals and 14 assists. He also has played in 125 career AHL games, registering 34 goals and 16 assists with the Islanders’ affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

