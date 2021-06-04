Semyon Varlamov has been solid back in the net for the Islanders after struggling in the first round and getting replaced by Ilya Sorokin. After Sorokin dropped this series opener, Varlamov returned and has had consecutive 39-save efforts. He gave up an early goal to Craig Smith on Boston’s second shot on goal of Game 3 — the fourth time in four starts he has allowed a goal within the opponents’ first three shots — but then shut them down until Marchand beat him with a long, odd-angle shot in overtime.