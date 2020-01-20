The Islanders are 21-9-3 against conference opponents. The Islanders have surrendered 26 power-play goals, stopping 80.3% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, the Rangers won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 42 assists and has recorded 68 points this season. Adam Fox has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 40 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 23 assists. Brock Nelson has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.