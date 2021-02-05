Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Penguins averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.
Penguins: Kris Letang: day to day (lower body), John Marino: out (covid protocol).
___
