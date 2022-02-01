“Let’s give credit where it’s due: the goaltending,” Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said before the game. “It’s been outstanding. If you ask any coach in the NHL the number one thing you need is goaltending, and that’s happened back-to-back months here; some exceptional performances by both (Forsberg and Matt Murray). And some hard efforts by a lot of players. Over the last month — we’ve had some injuries — but we’ve had some lines that started to gel.”