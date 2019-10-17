New York finished 48-27-7 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-14-3 on the road. The Islanders averaged 2.7 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second of the season for the two teams. The Islanders won the last matchup 4-1.

Jets Injuries: Mark Letestu: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders Injuries: Jordan Eberle: day to day (lower body), Nick Leddy: day to day (undisclosed).

