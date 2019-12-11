The Islanders are 15-3-1 against conference opponents. New York is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 2.9 goals on 28.2 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, New York won 2-1.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Connolly leads the Panthers with 14 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 21 points. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

AD

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 14 total assists and has collected 26 points. Nelson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Islanders: Nick Leddy: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD